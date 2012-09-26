Talk To Your TV: AT&T Voice-Enables U-verse Remote-Control App

AT&T has released an app for U-verse TV designed for

people with vision and hearing impairment and other disabilities that lets

subscribers control the TV with their voice or hand gestures.

The U-verse Easy Remote App, currently available for iPhone

and iPad devices, lets subscribers change the channel by saying the show title

or channel number. It also recognizes other spoken commands, such as channel

up, channel down, fast forward, rewind, replay, pause, play and record.

AT&T claimed U-verse is the first major TV service to

let customers use voice commands to control their TVs. Microsoft's Xbox 360

game console, with the Kinect attachment, also provides voice- and

gesture-activated commands.

Other features of the Easy Remote app include: multiple

screen-color, button and font-size choices; gesture commands; support for

iPhone's VoiceOver text-to-speech app to read aloud TV show and channel

information in the programming guide; and one-touch access to closed

captioning.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the U-verse TV

experience, and we knew this was an area where we could take a big step forward

and use our IPTV platform to deliver a better and more accessible TV watching

experience for seniors and customers with hearing and vision impairments," said

Maria Dillard, vice president of U-verse and video products in AT&T Home

Solutions.

