Taika Waititi Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ on HBO Max March 3

HBO Max premieres Taika Waititi comedy Our Flag Means Death March 3. Three episodes debut on that day, and three more March 10, then two apiece on March 17 and March 24.

The series is based on the adventures of Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century “would-be pirate,” according to HBO Max.

Rhys Darby plays Bonnet.

“After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge,” said HBO Max. “Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.”

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, who directed the pilot, alongside showrunner David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

Waititi co-created Reservation Dogs on FX, and Basch is an exec producer on that show as well. Waititi, who directed film Jojo Rabbit, and Basch also executive produce What We Do in the Shadows on FX.

Jenkins created People of Earth, which aired on TBS.

Also in the cast of Our Flag Means Death are Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Ewen Bremner, Rory Kinnear, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones. ■