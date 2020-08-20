Showtime Picks Up Fred Armisen Comedy ‘Moonbase 8’

Showtime has picked up comedy Moonbase 8, which will debut in the fall. Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly created the show and are in the cast. There are six episodes.

Moonbase 8 is a workplace comedy that follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon. Created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Jonathan Krisel, who also directs, Moonbase 8 is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions.

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Ariz., the characters working vigorously to complete their training. A series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own sanity, and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.