TabletTV Opens Order Spigot In San Francisco

TabletTV, a joint venture of Motive Television and Granite Broadcasting, has begun to take orders for a subscription-free service that will enable tablet owners to receive dozens of broadcast TV channels without need for an Internet or cellular connection or a traditional pay-TV service.

TabletTV, which is debuting in San Francisco under a partnership with Granite-owned station KOFY-TV, is selling a start-up kit that includes an $89.95 “T-Pod” unit and an iOS-compatible app. The company expects to introduce an app for Android-powered tablets in 2015, and is also looking to extend support to a range of smartphones and “phablet” models, as well.

TabletTV is selling the kit online, but noted that shipping will start “as soon as possible,” as the date is subject to schedules determined by Amazon, which is providing TabletTV’s fulfillment services.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.