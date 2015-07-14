TabletTV Gets Down With OTT

Motive Television said TabletTV, a platform that can bridge over-the-air broadcast TV channels to tablets, will soon add over-the-top capabilities to its video arsenal.

Starting in the U.K., examples of OTT offerings that will become available include YouTube, BBC iPlayer, STV Player, ITV Player, All4, BT Sport and Netflix, it said.

“In the U.S., a similar selection of the most popular Internet channels will be available,” the company added, noting that users will also have the ability to add and customize those OTT channels based on viewing preferences.

