T3Media Serves Up Metadata for USTA

T3Media will be supplying video content management and metadata services for the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) during the 2015 U.S. Open Tennis Championships between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13 in New York City.

As part of those services, T3Media will ingest and digitize content sourced from ten live feeds and catalogued with metadata via the EVS IP Logger. It will then be made available through T3Media’s digital Library Manager to the USTA.

Such systems are important in sports coverage because they allow content to be quickly repurposed for replays, highlights, clips and other content.

“We are pleased to announce this expanded partnership with T3Media,” said Aaron Segal, director of broadcasting, USTA. “It builds upon an already solid relationship that we have shared for years through the licensing of our content. The adoption of their innovative fully integrated services will allow us to close the gap for live action content management, and will give our team access to match play quickly and easily.”