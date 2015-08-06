T3Media Rebrands as Wazee Digital

T3Media, a provider of title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies, has announced that it has changed its name to Wazee Digital.

“This change comes at an important time in our company’s growth and is a strong representation of the success of our technology investments,” said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital in a statement. “Today’s media landscape continues to evolve. So do we. With an array of capabilities at the cutting edge of media management, transformation, delivery and monetization, we are laser focused on helping our customers make smart content simple as they engage their audiences and revolutionize their brands in this new media and entertainment ecosystem.”

The company noted that the rebranding was prompted by a shift in the media consumption that is pushing content owners to find technologies to maximize the value of their libraries.

To help with that, the company has relaunched a suite of media management tools that are designed to help simplify the delivery of digital media.