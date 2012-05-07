T-VIPs Sees Increased Demand for IP Transport Solutions

Professional video transport solution provider T-VIPS is seeing growing demand for IP-based solutions as well as systems that use JPEG2000 for contribution and distribution.

"IP and IP-based infrastructure is a major trend that we are seeing worldwide," notes Janne Morstol, COO of T-VIPs in an interview. "People are not only seeing the cost and bandwidth advantages of IP, they are also looking at it as an opportunity to change and improve their workflows."

Illustrating the trend and its importance for the Norwegian vendor is the fact that T-VIPs continues to launch new IP-based solutions, including the recent U.S. debut of the TNS544 Transport Stream over IP Switch, and new customer wins in recent months.

In the U.S., it has inked deals for IP solutions in recent months with Azzurro HD, MTI Film, a leading global provider of IP-based video services, and a major sports organization.

At the same time the company continued to expand its client based for solutions using the JPEG2000 compression technology, which offers extremely high quality but takes up less much less bandwidth than uncompressed HD feeds.

"We pioneered JPEG2000 solutions and it is now the choice for high quality contribution," Morstol notes.

While some major sports organizations experimented with uncompressed HD video a few years ago, she adds that "clients are now preferring JPEG200 over uncompressed because you have the very high quality at 1/10th of the bit rates."

The company has also launched two new products for advanced digital terrestrial networks, the TNS547 DTT Monitor for DVB-T and DVB-T2 Networks and the CP330 T2-Bridge.

The new products mean that the T-VIPS' nSure product portfolio now enables "end-to-end" monitoring from the head-end to the RF signals at the transmitter. This is particularly important for the European market where a number of DVB-T2 upgrades are occurring.