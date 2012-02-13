T-VIPS Launches New DTT Monitor

Video contribution and distribution solution vendor T-VIP is launching its new TNS547 DTT Monitor, which provides end-to-end monitoring for DVB-T and DVB-T2 digital terrestrial TV operators.

The product is expected to begin shipping at the end of the first quarter of this year.

"With the switch off of analogue systems imminent, Quality of Service and reliability in DTT systems are of critical importance," noted Johnny Dolvik, CEO of T-VIPS in a statement. "Errors and service breaks need to be detected the second they occur, and that is what we enable with our nSure monitoring and switching solutions. By providing the capability to monitor off-air signals at the transmitter site with the T-VIPS TNS547, we can now offer powerful end-to-end DTT monitoring -- from the head-end to the transmitter site - for both DVB-T and DVB-T2 infrastructures."

The company is billing the product as offering improved operational efficiencies and as an ideal tool for monitoring the quality of service on increasingly complex broadcast infrastructures.

Applications include off-air RF monitoring of signals at DTT transmitter sites; simultaneous monitoring of signals in the transmission chain including ASI, IP, T2-MI and RF; TS monitoring, error detection and advanced analysis; and round the clock oversight of signals.