T-VIPS to Equip New HD Transmission Service

Broadband and satellite service provider Forthnet has chosen T-VIPS' TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateway video over IP solution for a new HD video transmission service in Greece.

Forthnet‘s new "TV Circuits On Demand" service will transmit video content from stadiums and other fixed locations around Greece to the media center in Athens of Nova, a Forthnet-owned satellite and terrestrial broadcaster.

The first use of the service will be to video transport for the Nova broadcasts of Greek Super League Football.

"The TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateway solution will allow Forthnet to transport video over IP in an extremely cost effective way whilst ensuring the soccer coverage remains of the highest quality," said Mr. Dimitris Papazafeiropoulos, CTO of Forthnet. "It is a great advantage that the solution is future proofed, providing us with an upgrade path for 3D and 3G/1080p video when the time is right. In addition, the flexible configuration capability of the TVG450, allowing simultaneous use as both an encoder and decoder, provides us with an extremely powerful solution for our live broadcasts."

Forthnet Group owns Forthnet, the largest private broadband company in Greece, Forthnet Media Holdings and Multichoice Hellas (Nova).