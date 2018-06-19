T-Mobile Seeks FCC OK for 100% Foreign Ownership of Merged Company

T-Mobile has asked the FCC to declare that it would be OK for Netherlands-based T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telecom to have up to 100% of indirect ownership in a merged T-Mobile-Sprint combo.

The move is likely pro forma, since the foreign entities involved have already been cleared by the FCC to own U.S. wireless licenses.

The Communications Act prohibits a foreign company from owning more than a 25% direct or indirect stake in a common carrier, but the FCC has said allowing ownership in wireless licenses above that would promote competition, T-Mobile noted in seeking the FCC approval.

The request was made in conjunction with the merger application and public interest statement the companies filed this week at the FCC.

The FCC has already approved Deutsche Telecom, obviously, since it currently owns T-Mobile. The FCC has also previously said Sprint's foreign investors could own up to 100% of that company. T-Mobile said no new foreign entities not already approved by the FCC are involved in the transaction.

Deustche Telecom would own about 42% of the combined company after closing, and UK-based SoftBank Capital 27%, with the remainder held by public shareholders, none with more than 5%.