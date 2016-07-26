T-Mobile ‘Binge On’ Partners Exceed 100

T-Mobile said it has added 16 new video streaming services to Binge On, a controversial, optional service that gives mobile video in 480p resolution and exempts those streams from monthly usage caps.

The latest batch includes a mix of digital music, virtual reality, TV Everywhere and ad- and subscription-based OTT services: ABC, Apple Music, Big Ten Network, CEEK VR, Dish Anywhere, Disney Channel, Disney Jr., Disney XD, D-PAN.TV, DramaFever, FOX NOW, FXNOW, NAT GEO TV, Shalom World, Sioeye, and Tubi TV.

T-Mobile, which introduced Binge On in November 2015, said more than 100 services now support the zero-rated offering. Last week, T-Mobile announced it is zero-rating Pokémon Go data for a year.

T-Mobile also offered a fresh set of Binge On-related data, announcing that its customers have streamed more than 765 million hours of video under the program.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.