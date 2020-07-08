Syndication Ratings: Shows Cool Off as Summer Heats Up

Disney’s rookie talker Tamron Hall managed the largest percentage increase of any syndicated strip in the week ended June 26, improving 14%, or one-tenth of a ratings point, in households to a 0.8 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Many syndies stayed put at season or series low levels as viewership continued to taper off due to warm weather, cities reopening and constant preemptions for news coverage. In addition, shows that air in early fringe and prime access on Fox affiliates were largely preempted for a broadcast of the GEICO 500 NASCAR race on June 22.

Tamron Hall improved even though it was in reruns on three of the week’s five days and it lost its primary runs in several large markets, including New York and Los Angeles, on June 22.

Related: Syndication Preps Summer Plans

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson -- which, like Tamron Hall, has been renewed for season two -- held steady at a 1.0 to lead the rookie talk class.

Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins, which will not return for a second season, remained at its season-low 0.3 for the fourth straight week.

The veteran talkers were little changed. CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which was the only chat fest to improve in the prior session, remained in first place for a second straight week despite being completely in repeats and giving back 5% to a 1.8.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan began its June hiatus airing repackaged shows on four of the five days but remained in second place among the talkers even though it slipped 6% to a new season-low 1.7. Live led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, however, with a 0.8.

Back in households, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres stayed in third place at its series-low 1.2 for a fourth straight week.

NBCU’s Maury maintained a 1.1 for a third consecutive week, while CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer were all unchanged at their season or series lows of 0.9, 0.9, 0.8, 0.6, 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Judge Judy led daytime and court even though the show was in repeats, ticking down 2% to a 5.6.

CTD’s Hot Bench featured reruns on four of the five days to give back 5% to a 1.9, and was the second-highest rated strip in daytime behind only its progenitor, Judy.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence all were flat at a 1.3, 0.9, 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.

All of the rookie courts held steady at their season lows. NBCU’s Judge Jerry remained at an 0.8 for a fifth straight week. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court stayed at a 0.4 also for a fifth straight week, while Trifecta’s Protection Court held at a 0.2 for the second week in a row.

Magazines were mixed, with CTD’s Entertainment Tonight the only show to improve, climbing 4% to a 2.4 to tie sister series Inside Edition, which eroded 8%, for first place in the genre.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ TMZ held at a 1.1 and 0.9, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Extra held its ground at a 0.8, despite losing its primary runs in five of the top six markets, including New York on June 22, and tied CTD’s DailyMailTV, which declined 11%.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page bookmarked a 0.1 for a third straight week.

The top-three game shows all lost ground. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 5% to a 5.8, but still beat Judge Judy for the syndication lead. CTD’s Jeopardy! sagged 4% to a 5.1. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune skidded 4% to a 5.0. Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask held at a 0.5 for the seventh consecutive week.

Among the rookie games, Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which is returning for a second season, and SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which is not, both stood pat at a 1.0 and 0.8, respectively.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute clocked a 0.7 for the fifth week in a row, matching its series low.

NBCU’s off-network strip Dateline delivered a flat 1.1, while its scripted strip Chicago PD dropped 13% to a 0.7. As previously reported, SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol is off the beat, having been canceled along with its primetime parent, Live PD.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory quieted down 3% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 2.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing remained at a 2.2. Disney’s Modern Family faded 7% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men stayed put at a 1.2. SPT’s The Goldbergs grew 10% to a 1.1. SPT’s Seinfeld scored a 1.0 for the sixth straight week, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which relinquished 9%. Warner Bros.’ Mom moved up 13% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which remained at a 0.9 for the third straight week. Disney’s Black-ish backtracked 20% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which held steady for a fourth straight week.