Syndication Ratings: ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Leads Talk Even Without Oscars

Live with Kelly and Ryan led the syndicated talkers for a fifth straight week in the session ended April 10, despite dropping 11% without next-day Oscars coverage to a 1.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan has now finished first in talk 25 times in the past 48 weeks, including nine ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live with Kelly and Ryan tied Dr. Phil for the lead, with both shows at a 0.6.

Dr. Phil had its primary run wiped out due to preemptions in four of the top-five markets on both April 5 and 6 but was a close second in households, despite declining 12% to a 1.5.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, which will be getting time-period boosts on some NBC-owned stations next season after the departure of Warner Bros’ Ellen DeGeneres, held its ground at a 0.9 to tie a steady Ellen. Kelly Clarkson was the only talker in the top ten ahead of last year at this time, improving 13%.

Disney’s Tamron Hall held steady at a 0.7, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, which receded 13%, and NBCU’s concluding Maury, which remained at that level for a sixth consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in repeats with guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage, fell back 25% to a new season-low 0.6. That tied NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which remained in place for a seventh straight week.

CBS’ renewed sophomore Drew Barrymore stayed put at a 0.5, holding 100% of its year-ago rating. Sony’s canceled The Good Dish cooked up a 0.4 for a seventh straight week, tying encore episodes of NBCU’s out-of-production conflict talker Jerry Springer, which spiked 33%.

Debmar-Mercury’s soon-to-exit Nick Cannon, which is no longer in production, declined 25% to a new season-low 0.3, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which is also ending. CBS’ The Doctors delivered a 0.2 for the 57th consecutive week and will soon be removed from syndication life support.

As expected, without the Academy Awards, the magazines were a bit lower for the week, while shows cleared on CBS affiliates saw preemptions for UEFA Champions League soccer on April 5 and 6. In addition, all network affiliates ran into preemptions for the final Senate confirmation vote on Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and the ensuing White House event on April 7 and 8.

Access shows avoided most of the disruption. CBS’ magazine leaders Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight eased 8% and 9%, respectively, to a 2.2 and a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held steady at a 0.8, tying Fox’s TMZ, which also stayed put. Warner Bros.’ Extra remained at its season-high 0.7. CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV sank 17% to a 0.5. Fox’s Dish Nation dropped 33% to a 0.2.

CBS’ Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a 5.5 but led both the games and all of syndication for a second straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 5.3. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune slowed its roll 2% to a 5.1.

Fox’s pair of game shows You Bet Your Life and 25 Words or Less both remained in lockstep at a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for a fourth week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute skidded 17% to a 0.5.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy gave back 6% from a five-week high to a 4.5 but stayed far ahead in the court lead. CBS’ Hot Bench held at a 1.5, tying Dr. Phil for third place in daytime. Warner Bros.’ People's Court and Judge Mathis maintained a 0.8 and a 0.6, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court dove 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry, which settled for a ninth straight week, and Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice, which stayed put for a fourth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.‘ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms, forging ahead 5% to a 2.1. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stood pat at a 1.3 and a 1.0 respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 13% to a 0.9. Disney’s Modern Family and Family Guy each held steady at a 0.8. Sony’s The Goldbergs and Seinfeld each stayed at a 0.7. For the fifth straight week, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Mom and Disney’s Black-ish all tied at a steady 0.5.