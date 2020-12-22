Syndication Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson,' 'Tamron Hall' Are Only Talkers to Advance

'Kelly Clarkson,' 'Tamron Hall' are only two syndicated talkers to improve in week ended Dec. 13.

Sophomore talkers NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall were the only talk shows to improve in Nielsen Media Research's national weekly syndication ratings in the week ending Dec. 13.

Kelly Clarkson, which was just renewed for two more years, was the sole show of any type to hit a new season high, climbing into a third-place tie among talkers with Warner Bros.’ veteran Ellen DeGeneres for the first time this year with a 10% advance to a 1.1, according to Nielsen.

DeGeneres tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and production on the talk show is paused until January. After the show’s annual "12 Days of Giveaways" ended on Dec. 10, the show declined 8% for the week and 50% for the same week last year

Tamron Hall, which has already been greenlit for a third season, strengthened 13% to a 0.9, matching its season high and tying veterans Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and CTD’s Rachael Ray, both of which were flat.

CTD’s Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan were tied at the top of the talkers at a 1.9, with Phil steady for a second week and Live down 5%. Live has now been first or tied for first in talk in ten of the past 14 weeks. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.8.

Following Kelly and Ellen, NBCU’s Maury maintained a 1.0. After Tamron, Wendy and Rachael, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 13% to a new series-low 0.7.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were on par with the prior week at a 0.7, 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, with Doctors and Springer remaining at series lows.

CTD’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore remained at a 0.5 for the sixth straight week in its 13th week on the air.

CTD’s Judge Judy dipped 3% to a 5.6 but topped the gavelers and tied Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud for the overall syndication lead in households.

CTD’s Hot Bench rose 13% to a 1.8, equalling its season high.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court sagged 9% to a new series-low 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was unmoved at a 0.8 for a third straight week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, recovered 17% from a series low set in the prior week to a 0.7. Fox’s Divorce Court settled at a 0.6 for a third consecutive week, while Trifecta’s Protection Court remained at a 0.3 for the 13th straight week.

In access, magazines were penalized by three NFL football games on Fox on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday as well as one on Monday on ABC. None of the magazines improved for the week.

CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 2.4. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight eased 8% to a 2.2. NBCU’s Access Hollywood fell back 9% from its season high to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at its season-high 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which fell back 13%. CTD’s DailyMailTV was unchanged at a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation served up a 0.3 for the 15th straight week, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page pulled back 50% to a 0.1 from a 0.2.

Family Feud took over sole possession of first place among the games for the first time since Nov. 8, although it dipped 2% to a 5.6.

CTD’s Jeopardy! lost 4% to a 5.5. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune faded 2% to a 5.4.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less was unchanged at a 0.9 for the fourth time in five weeks, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 20% decline to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute was flat at a 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory fizzled with an 11% loss to a 2.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing also stumbled 11% to a 1.7. Disney’s Modern Family forged ahead 9% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men stayed at a 1.1. SPT’s The Goldbergs garnered a 1.0 for the 13th straight week, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which gained 11%. SPT’s Seinfeld was steady at a 0.8 and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly was minus 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom and 2 Broke Girls, all of which were steady.