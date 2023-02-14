Syndication Ratings: ‘Jennifer Hudson’ Ties Season High

Jennifer Hudson was the only strip in daytime to report a ratings rise in the largely stable week ended February 5.

Warner Bros.’ rookie talker matched its highest rating since the week ended October 31, with a 17% gain to a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Jennifer Hudson tied fellow talk rookie, Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, which stayed put at a 0.7 for the third straight week and the 13th time in the past 17 regularly scheduled weeks. Both Jennifer Hudson and Sherri have been renewed to return next season.

NBCU’s Karamo, hosted by Karamo Brown, remained at its season high 0.4 for a seventh straight week.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which has been the sole talk leader for the past 21 weeks, held at a 1.6 for a second week. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.6, followed by CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil at a 0.5 and Sherri at a 0.4. Jennifer Hudson matched its demo high, gaining 50% gain to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

Second-place Dr. Phil, which will conclude production in May, slipped 7% to a 1.4 in households.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson held at its season-high 1.0 for a third straight week and was the most improved show in the top three, beating its performance from the same week last year by 11%.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore, Disney’s Tamron Hall, CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, library episodes of NBCU’s Maury and repeats of NBCU’s Jerry Springer talk-and-court combo were all stable at a 0.9, 0.8, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.4, respectively.

Evergreen episodes of CBS’ Judge Judy continued to lead the courts with a steady 4.6.

CBS’ Hot Bench fell back 8% to a second-place 1.2. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and Wrigley Media’s Relative Justice were all in line with the prior week’s 0.8, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

Allen Media Group’s We the People with Judge Lauren Lake landed at a 0.3 for an 11th straight week. Trifecta’s true-crime newcomer iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas captured a 0.5 for a seventh consecutive week.

CBS’ Jeopardy! added 3% to a syndication-leading 6.0, making it 18 weeks at the top for the game-show leader. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune rolled to a 5.5 with a 2% advance to be second in syndication for the ninth time in 10 weeks. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud completed the gaming triumvirate, climbing 2% to a new season-high 5.4.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less lodged a 0.8 for a second week, followed by Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno which lost 13% to a 0.7. CBS’ newcomer Pictionary, starring Jerry O’Connell, erased 20% to a 0.4, tying Allen Media Group’s Funny You Should Ask, which held steady for a third week.

Magazines were led by CBS’ Inside Edition, which edged up 4% to a 2.4, and CBS’ Entertainment Tonight, which climbed 5% to a 2.3. Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight were the category’s only gainers going into the 65th annual Grammys on Sunday, February 5 on CBS. NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Fox’s TMZ both broke even and remained tied at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra preserved its 0.6 and was the only magazine to improve in the key demo, advancing 50% among women 25-54 to a 0.3 and tying Access Hollywood. Fox’s Dish Nation descended 33% to a 0.2 from a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms while continuing to orbit at a 2.0 for a second week. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 8% to a 1.1. Disney’s Modern Family flattened at a 0.8 for the fourth straight week. Sony Pictures Television’s The Goldbergs grew 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon and Two and a Half Men, which were both steady. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 14% to a 0.6, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which was even Steven for the ninth straight week, and CBS’ newcomer The Neighborhood, which harbored a 0.6 for a seventh consecutive week. Finally, Disney’s Black-ish backed down 20% to a 0.4, tying Disney’s American Housewife and Warner Bros.’ Mom, both of which stayed put for a third straight week.