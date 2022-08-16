Syndication Ratings: 'Family Feud' Sidesteps Rerun Dip to Claim Lead

Family Feud was unfazed by reruns in the week ended August 7, adding 2% to a 5.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, to lead the games and all of syndication. Meanwhile, CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy!, also in repeats, fell back 19% to a new season-low to tie its sibling Wheel of Fortune, which faded 5%.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, starring Steve Harvey, also led syndication and the games among the key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.7.

Fox First Run’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno increased 14% to a 0.8, while Fox’s 25 Words or Less lingered at a 0.7 for the sixth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for the fifth consecutive week.

The first week of a four-week preview of Fox’s new game show, Person Place or Thing hosted by Melissa Peterman, managed a 0.3 weighted metered market average for all runs in nine Fox test markets, according to Nielsen. That was down 40% from its lead-in and down 25% from its year-ago time period average. Among women 25-54, the first week’s 0.2 was even with both its lead-in and August 2021 time periods.

Back in the national household ratings, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.5.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy stayed put at a 4.4, ranking it as syndication’s second-highest rated strip behind Family Feud.

CBS’ Hot Bench backtracked 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, NBCUniversal’s canceled Judge Jerry and Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice were all on par with the prior week’s 0.7, 0.5, 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan registered a third consecutive 1.5 to make it 11 straight talk wins, including five ties with CBS’ Dr. Phil. Among women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.5. Reruns of Dr. Phil remained in second place in talk at a 1.4.

Repeats of NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson – which were preempted in two of the top-ten markets, among others, on August 4 for NBC’s coverage of the NFL’s Hall of Fame game – gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, which managed a 0.7 for the ninth consecutive week.

CBS’ Rachael Ray retreated 14% to a 0.6, tying Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and the final episodes of Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, all of which were even with the prior week. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which like Ellen is out of production, and CBS’ Drew Barrymore both stayed at a 0.5.

Already cooked episodes of Sony Pictures Television’s short-ordered The Good Dish, library episodes of NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon all continued to cool at a 0.3. Repeats of Warner Bros.’ concluding The Real remained at a 0.2 for the ninth straight week to tie CBS’ The Doctors, which held steady for the 74th straight week as it heads out of syndication.

CBS’ top magazines Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight both eased 5% to a 2.0 and a 1.8, respectively, but stayed on top of the magazines. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ concluding DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held at a 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued at a 1.9 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing jumped 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon, Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Family Guy all retained a 0.8, 0.7, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Sony’s The Goldbergs gave back 14% to a 0.6, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which stayed put for a 17th straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s black-ish both broke even at a 0.5 for the fourth consecutive week. ■