Syndication Ratings: ‘Ellen DeGeneres’ Shows Strength in Final Season

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is showing some ratings strength in its final season, improving 11% in the week ended Oct. 31 to tie its season high at a 1.0 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen, and growing 150% over the past 15 weeks.

That puts Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres in sole possession of third place, behind Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, which tied for the talk lead for the third straight week at a steady 1.7. Live has now been first or tied for first in talk 51 times in the last 60 weeks, while Phil has been first or tied for first for the past seven weeks.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.7 followed by Phil at a 0.6. Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson tied for third in the demo at a 0.4 each.

Kelly Clarkson took fourth place in households, holding at its season-high 0.9.

Three talkers tied for fifth: CBS’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Maury, both of which moved up 14% to a 0.8, and Debmar-Mercury’s steady Wendy Williams, which was guest-hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which was just greenlit for seasons four and five to take the talk strip through the 2023-24 TV season, held its ground at a 0.6, and jumped 50% to a 0.3 among women 25-54 to tie Wendy, Maury and Rachael.

In households, Tamron tied NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which added 20%, and SPT’s Dr. Oz, which held steady for an eighth straight week.

CBS’s sophomore Drew Barrymore, the only talker to premiere last season, retained a 0.5, tying Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Nick Cannon, which added 25% in its fifth week.

NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated version of Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for the seventh straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which recovered 50% after dropping to a series-low 0.2 in the prior week.

CBS’s The Doctors trailed the field at a 0.2 for the 35th week in a row.

CBS’s court-show leader, Judge Judy, in repeats, advanced 2% to a three-week-high 4.7. CBS’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis all maintained a 1.5, 0.8 and a 0.6, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court came back 25% to a 0.5 after matching its series low 0.4 in the prior week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry stayed at a series low 0.4 for the seventh week in a row, tying Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice, which rebounded 33% to a 0.4.

In access, CBS’s Jeopardy! fell back 2% to a 5.5 but remained the syndication and game show leader. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud also faded 2% to a 5.2. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.0. Fox’s rookie You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno logged a 0.7 for a fifth straight week, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which recorded a seventh consecutive 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask added 33% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute clocked a 0.6 for a 12th week.

CBS’s Inside Edition led the magazines with a fourth consecutive 2.2. CBS’s Entertainment Tonight was the only magazine in the top five to improve, adding 5% to a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood preserved a 0.8. Warner Bros.’s Extra lost a high percentage of its primary runs on four of the five days, including in seven of the top eight markets, for Fox’s coverage of World Series baseball and Thursday Night Football. That said, Extra managed to hold at its season-high 0.6 to tie Fox’s TMZ, which fell back 14%. CBS’s DailyMailTV posted a 0.5 for the eighth time in nine weeks. Fox’s Dish Nation served up a 50% increase to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’s The Big Bang Theory dropped to a new series low for a second straight week, slumping 5% to a 1.9, although that was still good enough to lead the category. Disney’s Last Man Standing snapped back 8% from a season low in the prior round to a 1.3. SPT’s The Goldbergs gained 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon stayed at a 0.8 for the fifth straight week, tying Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’s Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Family Guy, all of which grew 14%. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.7 for the fifth consecutive week. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls appreciated 20% to a 0.6. Finally, Disney’s Black-ish held at a 0.5 for the fifth time in six weeks, tying Warner Bros.’s Mom, which improved 25%.