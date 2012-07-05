Synacor's TV Everywhere Platform to Serve As an Authentication Agent for Olympic Streaming

Synacor Inc.'s TV Everywhere Platform is serving as the authentication device for almost 40 video distributors of NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Synacor's TV Everywhere Platform on behalf of the company's pay-TV clients -- a roster that includes No. 3 distributor Dish Network and No. 6 Charter Communications -- will potentially verify tens of millions of CNBC and MSNBC subscribers, so they will be able to access NBCU's 3,500 hours of live streaming Olympic action and attendant content from London.

Synacor's white-label TV Everywhere solution includes sign-on authentication, video aggregation and mediation, as well as back-office integrations with distributors' rights, I.D., and billing systems. Synacor's metadata allows consumers quick seamless access to content that's most relevant to them, ensuring an easy and enjoyable search and discovery experience.

