Synacor Rolls Cloud ID SDK

Synacor, the maker of customized Web portals and TV Everywhere authentication systems, has rolled out its Cloud ID Software Development Kit, a platform that aims to simplify mobile app development and the consumer login process.

Synacor said it is currently deploying Cloud ID with customers for OTT authentication, and recently announced that Sling TV, Dish Network's new virtual MVPD, is using the Cloud ID platform. Synacor did not identify any other Cloud ID partners by name, but Suddenlink Communications and Midcontinent Communications are among its historic customers.

Synacor said its Cloud ID SDK supports iOS and Android native apps, in-home auto-authentication, and social login via Facebook, Twitter, and Google+, elements that vastly reduce login abandonment rates.

