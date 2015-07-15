Trending

Synacor Partners Up for OTT

Known for its TV Everywhere authentication systems and customized Web portal and metadata services, Synacor continues to branch out into the world of over-the-top video.

Following its recent acquisition of NimbleTV and an integration deal with Comcast-owned thePlatform, Synacor is looking to shore up an OTT platform it will pitch to MVPDs, programmers and others through a strategic partnership with Siemens Convergence Creators, maker of an online video product called OTT SWIPE, and EveMeta, a provider of low-bandwidth video encoding systems.

The new partnerships will enable Synacor to “take the next major step forward” in the development of a carrier-grade, managed service for OTT services, including those based on subscription and ad-based business models, Himesh Bhise, Synacor’s CEO, said, noting that no “cookie-cutter offering” for those kind of OTT services presently exists.

