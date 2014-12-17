Synacor Pals Up With BuddyTV

Synacor, the provider of TV Everywhere authentication services and web portal services, will pursue a new growth path after striking a deal to supply syndicated video content on the homepage of BuddyTV, a video guide that recommends shows and offers TV-centric games via its website and mobile apps.

The agreement, which expands Synacor’s digital video strategy, aims to provide BuddyTV with the ability to expand its video advertising inventory and an opportunity to boost revenues. Following its original support on BuddyTV’s homepage, Synacor said it will also provide syndicated video on its partner’s mobile apps.

Synacor said its syndicated digital content will feature several topics, including news, sports, politics, lifestyle, technology and healthy living, as well as Don’t Miss, Synacor’s daily, original program on hot TV shows.

