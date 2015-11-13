Synacor Notches OTT Win

Synacor has won a deal to supply the backend platform for an over-the-top service from a “regional full service communications” provider.

The resulting service is to be offered in-home and out-of-home, CEO Himesh Bhise said Thursday on Synacor's third-quarter earnings call.

Synacor didn’t reveal the name of the company that will use its platform to deliver the OTT service. Its announced partners include Armstrong, Atlantic Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Cable One, Blue Ridge Communications, Charter, Cincinnati Bell, Grande Communications, EPB Fiber Optics, Consolidated Communications, Suddenlink Communications, WideOpenWest, Verizon, Windstream, GVTC Communications, and CenturyLink Communications, which is nearing the launch of OTT trials.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.