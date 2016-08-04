Synacor Nets HBO Go Authentication Deal

Synacor has landed a deal to be the authentication partner for HBO Go, the premium programmer’s TV Everywhere service, company CEO Himesh Bhise announced Wednesday on the company’s Q2 earnings call.

Synacor, which was on board for HBO’s season six premiere of Game of Thrones in April, is talking to other content providers about similar initiatives, Bhise said.

He noted that Synacor’s Cloud ID authentication platform is used by providers serving 75 million pay TV homes and reiterated that the company is “in alignment” with CTAM’s recommended practices and guidelines for in-home authentication and single sign-on. Synacor is also backing Apple’s new single sign-on program.

For Q2, Synacor posted revenue of $30.5 million, at the higher end of its guidance, and up 23% from the year-ago period, paired with a net loss of $2.8 million that reflects initial investments for Synacor’s new deal with AT&T for the management of desktop and mobile portal services.

