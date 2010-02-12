Synacor Links 14 MSOs Into NBC's Olympics Online Connect

Web-portal provider Synacor worked with 14 cable operators, including Charter Communications, to allow their subscribers to log into NBC Universal's Olympics Online Connect video site, which represents the largest programmer-hosted "TV Everywhere" service to date.

Through NBCOlympics.com, NBC is making more than 1,000 hours of video content -- including live feeds of every hockey and curling event -- available to subscribers of participating pay-TV affiliates. The Olympics Online Connect program is part of a larger package of programming made available by NBCU for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games, which run Feb. 12-28.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.