Synacor To Help Hook Up HBO's TV Everywhere Services

Synacor signed a deal with HBO that will let the Internet software firm offer integration services for the premium programmer's HBO GO and MAX GO authenticated online services.

Under the agreement, Synacor will work directly with cable and satellite affiliates that distribute HBO's TV Everywhere services to integrate back-end ID management technology, including billing systems integration, authentication and entitlement services.

To date, HBO has announced deals to provide access to the authenticated services with Comcast, AT&T U-verse TV and Verizon FiOS TV. Comcast users are able to access the content only via Fancast.com; its subscribers who log in via HBOGo.com and MAXGo.com are redirected to the cable operator's own portal.

