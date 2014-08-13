Synacor Faces Charter Questions

Growth remained elusive for Synacor in the second quarter, but its ongoing relationship with Charter Communications and how it would affect Synacor’s future was a point of emphasis on the company’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon.

Analysts questioned Synacor’s role with Charter as the MSO takes its Charter.net Web portal in-house. Charter is one of Synacor’s largest customers, representing more than 10% of revenues for the vendor, which specializes in Web start pages and TV Everywhere authentication services.

Bill Stuart, Syancor’s CFO, acknowledged that Charter’s contract had recently been “amended” to allow the MSO to take over the portal. The precise timing of the switch isn’t clear, but Syancor expects it to happen before the next renewal on the contract, set to be March of 2015, Stuart said.

