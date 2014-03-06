Synacor CEO Stepping Down

Ron Frankel, the exec who has led Synacor since April 2001, will step down as president and CEO of Synacor, the developer of Web start pages and TV Everywhere authentication services announced Wednesday as it released third quarter earnings results.

Synacor said it has begun the process of finding a successor for Frankel, who will remain in the CEO role until a replacement is named. After that, he will remain on the board and continue as an advisor, Synacor said.

Synacor has not set a specific timeframe to finalize a replacement, but, on Wednesday’s earnings call, Frankel guessed that “it’s probably not less than four [or] six months, but it could be longer.”

