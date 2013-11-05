Synacor Buys Android Shop

Synacor, a maker of TV Everywhere authentication systems and Web portals for service providers, has cut a deal to acquire Teknision, a developer for the popular Android platform, for an undisclosed sum.

Synacor said the acquisition of Teknision, a 12-year-old, Ottawa-based company that builds custom Android launchers and "homescreens" for mobile and CE companies, represents a step toward Synacor's vision for delivering "all media from one place, on any device."

Among Teknision's wares is an Android framework for developers, and Chameleon, a launcher that enables customers to create customizable home screens for Android-powered widgets and apps.

Synacor's multiscreen, M&A path has typically cut through Canada. In January 2012, it bought Carbyn, a small firm that specializes in HTML5 software, for $1.1 million. It was not immediately known how many Teknision employees are joining Synacor.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.