Synacor Boards thePlatform

Synacor has tapped thePlatform, the Comcast-owned online video publishing specialist, to fill a technology gap as Synacor pushes ahead with a plan to pull together an end-to-end multiscreen video system that it can pitch to an array of MVPDs, programmers and new forms of OTT video service providers.

Under an agreement announced Tuesday, Synacor’s integrated platform will include to access to mpx, thePlatform’s backend multiscreen video management system, covering elements such as workflow, policy management and playback services.

Synacor will tie that to its own offerings, including Startpage, its PowerPlay search and discovery/metadata platform, and its Cloud ID Authentication service, which was recently selected by Sling TV, Dish Network’s new OTT pay-TV service. Synacor will also integrate it with video encoding and distribution technology it obtained through its recent acquisition of NimbleTV.

