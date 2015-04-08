Synacor Adds Web Smarts

Synacor said it has expanded its partnership with Outbrain, which will enable Synacor to deliver personalized and recommended content via the customized Web portals it develops and manages for MVPDs, ISPs and consumer electronics companies.

Under the deal, Outbrain will power modules placed on Synacor’s start pages, which aggregate Synacor content and links to third-party stories and articles that visitors might like. Synacor believes the addition of Outbrain’s discovery platform will attract eyeballs and more revenue for the websites Synacors manages for its partners.

Synacor’s customers include Atlantic Broadband, Armstrong, Cable One, CenturyLink Communications, Charter Communications, Midcontinent Communications, Suddenlink Communications, WideOpenWest, Windstream and Verizon Communications, among others.

