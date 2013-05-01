Synacor Adds Verizon FiOS TV Duties
Synacor has expanded its relationship with Verizon
Communications to include single sign-on, search and authentication
capabilities for My Verizon, the central TV Everywhere and services hub for
FiOS TV's nearly five million subscribers.
The My Verizon start page powered by Synacor's backend and
integration systems provides FiOS TV subs with access to live linear feeds and
on-demand fare from more than 40 channels, including HBO, Showtime, Syfy, USA
Network, CNBC, Telemundo, Golf Channel, and NBC. The My Verizon Web hub also
lets FiOS TV subs access their email and manage their DVRs remotely and gain
access to a menu of casual games.
"Consumers want access to their favorite TV shows and movies
all in one place versus endlessly searching across every channel and show
website, app or individual OTT offering. Whether it's Game of Thrones, Girls,
or even a can't miss episode of Real Housewives, we want Verizon FiOS
customers to find it easily on one site and with only one log in," said Michael
Bishara, Synacor's VP and GM of TV Everywhere, in a statement. "With our
customized solutions, handling programmer integrations, authentication and
consumer-friendly single sign-on, we're delighted to be working with Verizon
and ultimately increasing end-consumer engagement."
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Synacor's largest four
customers are Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Toshiba America Information
Systems and Verizon. Among recent wins, Synacor nabbed
a deal to support Cable One's TV Everywhere platform for programmers and
content partners such as HBO, Fox, Hulu, Turner Broadcasting and Big Ten
Network TV. Last month, Midcontinent became one of the first operators to
use Synacor's Social Login, a service that lets customers authenticate
for TV Everywhere services via their Facebook, Twitter or Google accounts.
