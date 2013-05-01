Synacor Adds Verizon FiOS TV Duties

Synacor has expanded its relationship with Verizon

Communications to include single sign-on, search and authentication

capabilities for My Verizon, the central TV Everywhere and services hub for

FiOS TV's nearly five million subscribers.

The My Verizon start page powered by Synacor's backend and

integration systems provides FiOS TV subs with access to live linear feeds and

on-demand fare from more than 40 channels, including HBO, Showtime, Syfy, USA

Network, CNBC, Telemundo, Golf Channel, and NBC. The My Verizon Web hub also

lets FiOS TV subs access their email and manage their DVRs remotely and gain

access to a menu of casual games.

"Consumers want access to their favorite TV shows and movies

all in one place versus endlessly searching across every channel and show

website, app or individual OTT offering. Whether it's Game of Thrones, Girls,

or even a can't miss episode of Real Housewives, we want Verizon FiOS

customers to find it easily on one site and with only one log in," said Michael

Bishara, Synacor's VP and GM of TV Everywhere, in a statement. "With our

customized solutions, handling programmer integrations, authentication and

consumer-friendly single sign-on, we're delighted to be working with Verizon

and ultimately increasing end-consumer engagement."

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Synacor's largest four

customers are Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Toshiba America Information

Systems and Verizon. Among recent wins, Synacor nabbed

a deal to support Cable One's TV Everywhere platform for programmers and

content partners such as HBO, Fox, Hulu, Turner Broadcasting and Big Ten

Network TV. Last month, Midcontinent became one of the first operators to

use Synacor's Social Login, a service that lets customers authenticate

for TV Everywhere services via their Facebook, Twitter or Google accounts.