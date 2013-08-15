Syfy Uploads Syfy Now App

As part of NBCUniversal's roll-out of TV everywhere services, Syfy has unveiled its new Syfy Now App for iPhone, iPad and iTouch. An Android version is expected to launch in September.

The app gives subscribers of multichannel providers who have cut TV everywhere deals with the programmer access to the channel's original series the day after they air.

Currently subscribers of services from Armstrong, AT&T U-Verse, Cablevision's Optimum TV service, Charter, Comcast's Xfinity TV, DISH, Mediacom, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS, and Wide Open West (WOW) can access the content.

The network expects to add other multichannel providers in coming weeks.

"Syfy's audience of tech-savvy 'Igniters' are among the very first to find new and more immersive ways to access and consume their favorite Syfy programs," said Dave Howe, president, Syfy and Chiller. "Syfy Now will deliver the kind of experience our smart and trend-setting viewers are looking for from us."

Full episodes of such scripted shows Defiance, Haven and Being Human, and such unscripted series as Face Off, Paranormal Witness and Haunted Highway can be viewed on the app.

The app also offers a variety of short form content and such Syfy Digital originals as BlastrTV and Riese: Kingdom Falling.

In a statement Matt Bond, executive VP of NBCUniversal Content Distribution stressed that the launch of the app was a precursor to other TV everywhere offerings. "The launch of Syfy Now underscores our commitment to bring viewers TV Everywhere from across our portfolio of networks," he said. "Syfy Now means more access for Syfy's passionate fans who are taking every advantage of multiple screen viewing, so they can watch anywhere, anytime."