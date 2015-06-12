Syfy Syncs Up With LG’s Smart TVs

Syfy and LG Electronics said they have launched a new interactive TV component that will sync up in real-time with Defiance, starting with tonight’s season three premiere at 8 p.m. ET.

The new “Syfy Sync for LG Smart TV” app will enable viewers with LG connected TVs to receive show trivia, participate in interactive polls and learn more about the backstory of the series during the show. That interactive feature is offered on Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)-enabled LG TVs with Netcast, and will soon be offered on LG smart TVs running the webOS platform, they said.

LG’s recognition and interactive platform is powered by Cognitive Networks. Syfy worked with Watchwith to power the in-program interactive elements that appear as a “subtle” overlay that appears in the upper left portion of the screen.

