Syfy Strikes Deal With THQ

Syfy and video game publisher THQ have struck a deal to

develop original properties for use across all media platforms. The deal will also

take established video game properties, and adapt them for other platforms.

The first franchise to make the jump will be de Blob,

which will be developed under the Syfy Kids banner.

"This deal with THQ is an important foundation in building

the Syfy Kids brand and delivering cutting-edge, interactive, story-telling

experiences that live beyond the linear television screen," said Dave Howe, president

of Syfy. "Syfy Kids will bring the wonder and excitement of imagine-based

entertainment to a whole new generation of born digital consumers who expect

their media on any platform, any place, anytime."

Syfy also announced a deal with digital entertainment studio

Worldwide Biggies to launch a new property, Dr What, across the

traditional and interactive media properties.

"Worldwide Biggies has taken the traditional

development model for creating an intellectual property and really flipped it

on its head," said Albie Hecht, CEO and Founder of Worldwide Biggies Inc.

"Our goal is to embed our characters with transmedia DNA and launch as

innovative digital content, then take them to traditional formats. We feel Dr.

What is a great representation of our Gametoon technology and we are very

excited to be partnering with a company like Syfy that truly understands where

the future of children's entertainment is at."