Syfy Bows Cardboard VR App to Pump ‘The Expanse’

Syfy is stepping into the world of virtual reality with the launch of an app for Google’s inexpensive Cardboard viewer to promote The Expanse, a drama series from Alcon TV, that’s for a December 2015 premiere on the NBCU-owned network.

The Expanse VR app, available now for iOS and Android devices, takes users on a 360-degree tour of the spaceship Canterbury, the ice freighter to be introduced in the first episode of the series, Syfy said, noting that it will add more VR content to the app in the months leading up to the premiere.

Syfy said the app was conceived by the network and NBCU Media Laps, and developed by IM360, in collaboration with Digital Domain. To maintain authenticity with the show, Syfy said the team created the app in close conjunction with the visual effects department on The Expanse, a 10-episode space drama set 200 years in the future after humans have colonized the solar system. The series is based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as The Expanse, written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey).

