Swisscom Selects Jinni's TV Guide

Swisscom has announced that it is deploying Jinni's semantic discovery engine to improve the way subscribers can find and access large volumes of on demand and live TV content. The solution allows users to find content based on their "taste and mood" as well as a variety of other personalized content discovery channels.

"We believe that integrating Jinni's semantic engine into our content platforms, in a way that will enable our subscribers to explore content intuitively, is a great step towards offering them a truly revolutionized home entertainment experience," noted Volker Dietzel, head of TV and portal Development at Swisscom.

Jinni-powered TV guide features Taste Channels, which the company describes as "personalized channels based on different facets of the user's tastes" as well as personalized "Live for You" listings of live programming that are matched to the viewers tastes.

It also includes an "Explore" feature, which relies on guided semantic search and sophisticated social recommendation tools.

"The shift to on demand TV is fueling innovation in delivery and discovery solutions," argued Jinni CEO and cofounder Yosi Glick, in a statement. "Swisscom continues to lead at the forefront of this rapidly developing market and Jinni is proud to partner with Swisscom to deliver semantic video discovery solutions across the impressive Swisscom content catalogs."