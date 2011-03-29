Swatch, CBS Outdoor Partner For NYC Ad Campaign

CBS Outdoor and watchmaker Swatch have partnered for an advertising campaign. Starting on Tuesday, ten New York subway cars will be covered in designs for Swatch's new Gent Collection.

During the eight-week campaign, roughly 20 million riders will see the new designs plastered on the city's "6" line cars.

"This is a unique, attention-getting form of marketing that exposes clients to the heaviest-trafficked subway system in the country," said Jodi Senese, EVP, marketing for CBS Outdoor.

"Additionally, the Swatch brand is synonymous with youth and style, and the creative is compelling and visually arresting. This is the exact kind of campaign that will generate buzz and excitement with their core demographic."