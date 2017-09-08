SVOD Viewing Still Surging: Study

The amount of time U.S. consumers are dedicating to subscription VOD services has risen sharply over the past year, Hub Entertainment Research found in a new study that also shed light on areas such as ad-skipping and service account sharing.

Hub, in aTV Redefinedstudy that surveyed 1,608 U.S. TV viewers, found that Hulu is seeing the biggest increase in this area, ahead of SVOD rivals such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Conversely, a greater number of Hulu customers also said they are watching less of that service than the year prior.

Hub also found that consumers tend to embrace platforms that allow ad-skipping, with 86% of DVR users say they fast-forward through ads, while 27% expect shows on a network’s TV Everywhere app to be ad-free. Some 34% said the inability to skip ads in a TVE service is a “major frustration.”



