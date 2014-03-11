Survey: TV Subs Increasingly ‘Overwhelmed’ By Channel Tonnage

A growing number of pay-TV subs are "overwhelmed" by the number of channels offered to them, Digitalsmiths found in its latest consumer survey of video trends.

Digitalsmiths, the TiVo-owned video search and recommendation firm, said 30.9% of those surveyed fell into this category, the highest percentage since Digitalsmiths started its quarterly survey in late 2012.

Additionally, 88.2% watch the same channels over and over, while 80.3% watch ten channels or fewer, reducing the value of large subscription TV packages, while 38.1% said they found it difficult to find something to watch, noted Digitalsmiths, which, of course, believes its platform can help to remedy this issue.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.