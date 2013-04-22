Survey: Top CE Devices in Terms of Penetration Growth Are Mobile

The top four consumer electronics products in terms of increased household penetration rates are, for the first time, all mobile devices.

That is according to the 15th Annual Household CE Ownership and Market Potential Study from the Consumer Electronics Association, which was to be released Monday.

Those devices include tablets (17% increase in household penetration over the 2012 study), Smart phones (12%), e-readers (10%), and wireless mobile hotspot devices (10%).

The study also estimates that 132 million smart phones will be sold in the U.S. in 2013.

The penetration rate of tablets is now well over a third (39%) of the U.S.

The news comes as broadcasters look to get more of their content on those screens, including ramping up mobile DTV efforts and authenticated online distribution.