Survey: Streaming Dominates Video Viewing

Streaming now commands two-thirds of video viewing time, with only one hour in three spent watching traditional video platforms like broadcast and cable, and Netflix still rules the OTT roost.



That is according to Horowitz Research.



Horowitz found that streamers use an average of 7.1 services, the majority of which are subscription (4.3) or 2.8 free, to stream full-length TV content (rather than YouTube or TikTok videos) in any given month.



Netflix gets the largest share of viewing with 22% of streaming, but that is down steeply from the 39% share it commanded before the competition heated up and the audience started fragmenting among a host of services.



The Horowitz study found that a majority of streamers (two-thirds) want universal search across competing services and would like to be able to manage their streaming subscriptions in one place. Almost as many would like to see streaming services merge to help that happen, the study found.



Other wants include access to content beyond TV and movies, the ability to shop for products they see in shows using their remote or phone and the means to socialize with friends and family virtually while watching content together.



The May survey was among 2,200 adults. ■