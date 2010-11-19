Trending

Survey Says: Data Cap Broadband Plans Are Cheaper

By

Broadband plans with data caps are cheaper by up
to 25% than unlimited plans, according to a just-released study from the
Technology Policy Institute.

The institute's supporters include the National
Cable & Telecommunications Association, Comcast, Time Warner Cable,
AT&T and Verizon.

The study
also found that broadband plans with contracts are cheaper than those without
them.

Residential standalone plans with caps average
$164 less per year than comparable unlimited plans, the study concluded, while
bundled "triple play" plans with caps are about $152 less per year.

The study was of residential and business
broadband prices in the U.S. and abroad.

The bottom line of the study: "Policymakers should not immediately
conclude that data caps and other pricing schemes that differ from traditional
unlimited plans are necessarily bad."