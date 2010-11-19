Survey Says: Data Cap Broadband Plans Are Cheaper

Broadband plans with data caps are cheaper by up

to 25% than unlimited plans, according to a just-released study from the

Technology Policy Institute.

The institute's supporters include the National

Cable & Telecommunications Association, Comcast, Time Warner Cable,

AT&T and Verizon.

The study

also found that broadband plans with contracts are cheaper than those without

them.

Residential standalone plans with caps average

$164 less per year than comparable unlimited plans, the study concluded, while

bundled "triple play" plans with caps are about $152 less per year.

The study was of residential and business

broadband prices in the U.S. and abroad.

The bottom line of the study: "Policymakers should not immediately

conclude that data caps and other pricing schemes that differ from traditional

unlimited plans are necessarily bad."