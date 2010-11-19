Survey Says: Data Cap Broadband Plans Are Cheaper
Broadband plans with data caps are cheaper by up
to 25% than unlimited plans, according to a just-released study from the
Technology Policy Institute.
The institute's supporters include the National
Cable & Telecommunications Association, Comcast, Time Warner Cable,
AT&T and Verizon.
The study
also found that broadband plans with contracts are cheaper than those without
them.
Residential standalone plans with caps average
$164 less per year than comparable unlimited plans, the study concluded, while
bundled "triple play" plans with caps are about $152 less per year.
The study was of residential and business
broadband prices in the U.S. and abroad.
The bottom line of the study: "Policymakers should not immediately
conclude that data caps and other pricing schemes that differ from traditional
unlimited plans are necessarily bad."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.