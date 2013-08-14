Survey: Roku the Most Used Streaming Media Player

Roku isn't the world's best-selling streaming media player, but it's the most used in the U.S., according to a new study from Parks Associates.

In a survey of 10,000 U.S. users conducted in the first quarter, Parks Associates found that, among homes with a streaming video media device, 37% primarily use the Roku, versus 24% for the Apple TV box, which both outpaced devices from Sony, TiVo, Netgear and Boxee, which was recently acquired by Samsung. Here's how the group stacked up:

Overall, the firm found that the number of U.S. homes with a streaming video media device has doubled since 2011, reaching 14% in 2013.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.