Survey: Record Disapproval of Trump Performance

Well over half the respondents (57%) to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll disapprove of President Donald Trump's job performance as he prepares to mark one year in office Saturday (Jan. 20), a record high for the survey.



Only 39% said they approved of his performance.



The breakout of that number by party illustrates the gaping political divide in the country. While 78% of Republicans approve of the President's job performance, only 8% of Democrats do.



Asked which word best describes how they felt about that first year in office, the top answer (allowing for multiple responses) was "disgusted" (38%), with "scared" (24%) and "hopeful," (23%) taking the number two and three spots. In a poll around the time of his inauguration, "hopeful" was the top response.



The phone survey was conducted Jan. 13-17 among 900 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.