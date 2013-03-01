Survey: Rate Hikes Fuel Pay TV Subscriber Discontent

While just 0.8% of pay TV subscribers surveyed said they

canceled their cable or satellite TV service in the last 12 months, steady

price increases are a major factor prompting millions to ponder pulling the

plug, according to a new study.

The survey, commissioned by video search and discovery

vendor Digitalsmiths, found that about 80% of pay TV customers are satisfied

with the value provided by their current provider.

Of the 20% of respondents who were dissatisfied, 68% cited

increasing fees as a reason they were unhappy. About 45.5% of all pay TV

customers said their cable, satellite or telco TV bills were higher than a year

ago; 38.9% pay about the same and 16.6% said their bills had gone down.

Pay TV providers are acutely aware of the issue and are

struggling to find ways to address it. Most recently, Cablevision

Systems this week sued Viacom, alleging the media company's wholesale

bundling violated antitrust laws; Viacom responded that the MSO was trying to

use the courts to renegotiate their December 2012 carriage deal.

