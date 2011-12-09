Survey: I Want My Multiscreen TV

About 62% of U.S. consumers said they would likely watch live TV on laptops, tablets and smartphones, if their cable or satellite TV provider offered the service for no extra charge, according to a new survey.

Of the remaining respondents, 31% said they would be unlikely to use such a service and 7% were unsure. The survey was commissioned by Broadcom, a supplier of set-top box chips and other communications silicon solutions.

Among those in households with three or more people, 55% said a multiscreen TV service would help when they have to "compete for control of the remote." The survey of 1,025 consumers 18 and older was conducted in November 2011 on behalf of Broadcom by JZ Analytics.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.