Survey Finds Sports Fans Check Online Content Frequently
By MCN Staff
More than a third of U.S. sports fans use smartphones to tap into sports content, and of those fans, 36% view sports content via their mobile device at least once a day, a new survey found.
Some 44% of fans watch sports on high-definition television, reports the study from Sporting News Media in conjunction with Kantar Media and TV Sports Markets.
A survey of more than 1,000 American adults ages 18 and up in February 2013 also found a quarter of U.S. sports fans are now using social networking platforms to follow sports. By platform, the leader for social sports fans was Facebook (77%) followed by YouTube (47%) and Twitter (33%).
