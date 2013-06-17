Survey Finds Sports Fans Check Online Content Frequently

More than a third of U.S. sports fans use smartphones to tap into sports content, and of those fans, 36% view sports content via their mobile device at least once a day, a new survey found.

Some 44% of fans watch sports on high-definition television, reports the study from Sporting News Media in conjunction with Kantar Media and TV Sports Markets.

A survey of more than 1,000 American adults ages 18 and up in February 2013 also found a quarter of U.S. sports fans are now using social networking platforms to follow sports. By platform, the leader for social sports fans was Facebook (77%) followed by YouTube (47%) and Twitter (33%).

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.