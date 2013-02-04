Survey: Clydesdales Spot Best of Bowl Bunch

The Budweiser Clydesdales spot was the most engaging

commercial in the 2013 Super Bowl, according to a real-time survey conducted by

Frank N. Magid Associates and React Labs that measured consumer engagement.

Filling out the top five were Kia's "Babylandia", SodaStream,

Dodge/Ram's "Farmer" and one from E-Trade.





Nearly 400 consumers ages 17 to 67 were polled using mobile

technology that measured their "engagement, attitudinal reaction and

activation," according to the survey's authors, throughout the Super Bowl

broadcast. The React Labs technology enables users to react to an event moment

by moment.





The Clydesdale spot, which shows a rancher nurturing the

horse from birth until maturity, followed by an emotional reunion between the

two years later, was easily the top performer in the study. "The strong

emotional connection, driven by a strong musical track, clearly drew in our

respondents," it read.





"This real-time engagement gave us a terrific window

into consumer engagement with the biggest television event of the year,"

says Bill Day, executive director at Magid Associates. "Our panelists gave

us great information about which ads they liked, and which ads made them want

to engage with the brands."





The bottom five spots were, in order, Subway's

"Februhuh"; Samsung's "Next Big Thing," which starred Paul

Rudd and Seth Rogen; GoDaddy.com's "Perfect Match"; Subway's "Jared"

and Wonderful Pistachios' "Gangnam" spot, featuring the Korean

performer Psy.





"Subway's blooper driven 'Februhuh' spot missed the

mark with consumers, eliciting high levels of 'blah' and 'dislike' reactions

across our sample," read the survey. "Samsung's late-game 'Next Big

Thing' spot never quite gained any real traction with our panel, leaving

consumers confused and drifting through the end of the spot. Neither of these

spots showed any strong effect on driving new sales for either of their brands."





Spots aside, BeyoncÃ©'s halftime performance drew a mixed

reaction. "Consumers responded well to the Destiny's Child reunion, but

they appeared put off by the over-the-top graphics and the more extreme staging

elements," said the survey.