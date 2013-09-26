Survey: Broadband Penetration Passes Three Quarter Mark

About

78% of US households have a broadband Internet service at home, according to a

new survey from the Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) but that the overall

proportion of households with an Internet connection at home has leveled off to

about 83%, about the same as last year.





Broadband

services now account for 94% of the internet services among households with

Internet service. That marks only a slight increase from 92% last year. High

speed broadband accounted for only 33% in 2004 and 75% in 2008.





The

new study also found that 55% of adults access the Internet on a Smartphone, up

from 44% last year.





The

findings are part of a LRG survey and study, "Broadband Access & Services

in the Home 2013," which the research company has been conducting for the last

11 years.





"While

overall online penetration at home has flattened, broadband has grown by

attracting previous narrowband customers, late-adopters of online at home, and

movers into new households," said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal

analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. in a statement. "Despite an

increasingly limited base of potential new subscribers, and some consumers

opting to solely access the Internet on a Smartphone, broadband will continue

to grow at a modest pace for the next few years."





The

survey also found little change in the number of homes that have a broadband

service but no pay TV services, with 9% of all households falling into that

category, up from 8% in the past two years.





In

terms of mobile, the survey found that 19% of those who do not have a home

internet connection now get online via their smart phone, up from 12% last

year. In addition, 64% of broadband subscribers also access the Internet on a

Smartphone, up from 52% last year.





Less

than 1% of all online households say that broadband is not available in their

area, down from 6% in 2008.





The

study was based on a telephone survey of 1,304 adults age 18 and older,

including 150 cell phone calls, and was primarily conducted in July of 2013.

